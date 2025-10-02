Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rahul Gandhi trains guns at BJP from Columbia: 'Wholesale attack on democracy'

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, on Thursday, i.e., October 2, targeted the NDA-led government, claiming that "the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy".

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:22 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi trains guns at BJP from Columbia: 'Wholesale attack on democracy'
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Image/ANI)
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, on Thursday, i.e., October 2, targeted the NDA-led government, claiming that "the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy". He pointed out that there are "flaws in the structure that need to be corrected". 

Speaking at an event at EIA University of Colombia, Gandhi said, "India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India".

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive.

However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat. "India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added.

Furthermore, Gandhi lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) duo, saying that "cowardice" was at the heart of their ideology.

"This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, 'China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?' At the heart of the ideology is cowardice," the Congress leader said.

He further cites an incident from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's book, where the Hindutva ideologue writes, "he and his friends beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it." Reacting to this, Gandhi said that RSS' ideology is to "beat up weak people" and run away from those who are stronger than them."

In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. If five people beat up a single individual, which makes one of them happy, it is cowardice. This is RSS ideology, to beat weak people," he added.

With inputs from ANI

