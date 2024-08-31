Twitter
Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Dallas, Texas on 8th September and Washington DC on 9th and 10th September.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the United States of America on September 8, where he will meet and interact with the Indian diaspora, students, and lawmakers. This trip will mark his first visit abroad since he became the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. 

The Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda shared the details about the upcoming tour of Rahul Gandhi. 

Sharing the details he said, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Dallas, Texas on 8th September and Washington DC on 9th and 10th September.
The Indian Diaspora which includes, NRI brothers and sisters, Technocrats, Business Leaders, Students, Media Fraternity, and Political leaders are eager to welcome Rahul Gandhi and have interactions with him, Pitroda further mentioned.

Rahul Gandhi’s last trip to the US was May 30, 2023, when he interacted with the Indian diaspora and others. During that visit, he participated in a meeting with over a thousand members of Silicon Valley citizens to talk about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Shri Gandhi’s vision for the future. He also interacted with entrepreneurs and domain experts on AI. 

Meanwhile, the upcoming visit has reportedly been planned after requests from members of the diaspora who campaigned for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

This is a crucial meeting for Rahul Gandhi as he assumed the constitutional post of LoP for the first time in his political career after Congress won 99 out of 543 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
