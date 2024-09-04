Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

Lagaan's alternate ending involved murder, Aamir Khan rejected film, Ashutosh Gowariker had to change scene of Bhuvan...

Viral video: 11-foot long king cobra found in house and..., WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

10 captivating images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

10 captivating images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lagaan's alternate ending involved murder, Aamir Khan rejected film, Ashutosh Gowariker had to change scene of Bhuvan...

Lagaan's alternate ending involved murder, Aamir Khan rejected film, Ashutosh Gowariker had to change scene of Bhuvan...

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi will hold two mega rallies in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly polls, starting from September 18.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls draw near, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the union territory today to kickstart poll campaigning with two rallies. 

LoP Rahul Gandhi is set to hold two mega public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as a part of the campaigning for the party candidates contesting the first phase of the assembly polls dated September 18. 

According to the report by PTI, Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Jammu later today, will first campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir unit party chief Vikar Rasool Wani, who is contesting from the Banihal assembly constituency, said Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra. 

Rahul Gandhi will later head to the Dooru area of Anantnag district, where he will hold another mega rally in support of Congress general secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who has been fielded from the Dooru assembly segment.

The Congress MP will return to Delhi in the evening, added the JKPCC Chief. 

The polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. Notably, this is the first time that elections are being held in the union territory after the abrogation of article 370. 

Congress banking on Gandhi to reclaim party's dominance 

The grand old party is banking on Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi to reclaim the party's dominance in the union territory. Moreover, as evident in the Lok Sabha polls, the public mandate in Jammu has slightly shifted towards the BJP with the party securing both seats in the elections. 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also affirmed her participation in the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Congress-National Conference Alliance 

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the Congress party and the National Conference (NC) joined hands together with a pact of contesting 32 and 51 seats respectively. 

"We have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest…Over and above these seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party,” Karra had said in a briefing. 

Meanwhile, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah stepped out of the poll bid, leaving his son and former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as one of the main contenders. 

Moreover, former Chief Ministers and senior politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad, also opted out of the polls, indicating a significant change in the political landscape of the union territory. 

It is worth noting that Omar Abdullah, who earlier announced to not to contest the polls, is being seen as the primary face of the anti-BJP alliance, and his entry to the fray is likely to galvanise the NC's support base. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Meet Shashi Bhushan, who was onboard IC 814 plane during Kandahar hijack, yet his name was hidden from public due to...

Meet Shashi Bhushan, who was onboard IC 814 plane during Kandahar hijack, yet his name was hidden from public due to...

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Citroen Basalt nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

Crown jewel of Ratan Tata to soon appoint new board members because...

Crown jewel of Ratan Tata to soon appoint new board members because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement