Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit constituency Wayanad, review relief operations in Kerala

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his concern about the conditions in his Lok Sabha constituency, the flood-hit Wayanad district in Kerala, and announced that over the next few days he will be visiting relief camps across the region to review relief measures with concerned authorities.

"For the next few days, I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials," posted Rahul Gandhi from his official Twitter handle.

Amidst the intensifying flood situation in Kerala, the Congress leader had on Saturday hinted that he will pay a visit to his constituency to assess the situation there.

Wayanad is one of the worst-hit districts in the state by the floods caused due to incessant rains in Kerala and adjoining states. At least 11 people had died in the district alone, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas.... 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan said during a press conference here.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi yesterday, Gandhi had hinted he was planning to visit his parliamentary constituency and meet the flood-affected people.

"I am probably going to Kerala tomorrow. If it is possible to go without creating any disturbance, then I will go. I will probably spend two days as per the plan. I spoke to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, collectors and will try to help people as much as I can. I have also spoken to the Congress workers there also," Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier, Gandhi had stated that he had had a talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. He added that the Prime Minister had assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

As many as 60 people have died due to floods and landslides in Kerala while over 1.65 lakh people have been evacuated so far.