IQuest Enterprises acquires Viatris’ Indian API operations

Maharashtra hospital deaths: FIR against Shiv Sena MP for making dean of Nanded medical college clean toilet

India

India

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana on October 14

Sources also said that Rahul Gandhi will also hold an election rally in Mumbai on October 13.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 07:14 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the poll-bound state of Haryana on October 14, party sources said on Wednesday.

This comes as the former Congress president is taking flack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for going on "holiday" ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"Congress party had opposed the triple talaq bill, surgical strikes, airstrike, and removal of Article 370. When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not," Shah had said on Wednesday.

Gandhi even received criticism from his own party as party leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concern over the current situation and future of the Congress party.

Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled for election on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24.

