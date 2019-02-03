Rahul Gandhi to address 'Jan Akanksha Rally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Feb 3

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Jan Akanksha Rally', the first public meeting organised by the party at Patna's Gandhi Maidan after almost three decades on Sunday.

However, Congress' performance in the state has not been well and it has been confined to a small partnership in the alliances from time to time.

Interestingly, the party workers of the state will be hearing the speech of the Congress president after three decades.

Earlier, Congress leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra had said that the party has invited top opposition leaders from across the country to attend the rally.

"It will be a huge rally as the party is holding it after 28 years without any alliance. All party workers, MPs or MLAs have geared up to make this rally a big success. We have invited all Opposition leaders to attend this rally in Patna. People of Bihar have the right to know what the Central and Bihar government has done so far for poor and common people," he added.

While the NDA in Bihar, led by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU has already announced its seat-sharing formula, the Opposition is yet to arrive at a consensus.

BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party), JDU (Janata Dal (United)), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) have already announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU contesting 17 seats each, leaving six seats for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.