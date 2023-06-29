Search icon
Rahul Gandhi takes helicopter to Churachandpur after police halt convoy in Manipur

Near Bishnupur, on the way to Churachandpur, police halted Rahul Gandhi's convoy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a helicopter to visit Churachandpur, after being stuck at Bishnupur for hours as his convoy was stopped by the police, sources said.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometres from Imphal, after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

"Rahul Gandhi took a state government-provided chopper to visit Churachandpur. Top police and administration officials accompanied him in the helicopter," said a source at the airport.

The Congress leader, who was on a two-day visit to the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state from Thursday, came back to the Imphal airport from Bishnupru and boarded the helicopter, the sources said.

Tear gas was used at Bishnupur by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi's convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

(Source: PTI)

