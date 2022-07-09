Search icon
Tsunami of unemployment has hit the nation under BJP's rule: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's dig came after PM Modi's recent remarks at a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, rising fuel prices, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said in Hindi, "The prime minister said - 133 crore Indians are telling every obstacle, 'if you have guts, then stop us'."

 

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157 per cent, fuel prices broke all records and the "Gabbar Tax loot" and a "tsunami of unemployment" hit the country, he alleged.

Gandhi's dig came over Modi's recent remarks at a large public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary.

Recalling Alluri's war cry to the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (stop me if you have the guts), the prime minister had said the people of the country are now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to humein rok lo", as they are bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties.

