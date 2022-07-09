Tsunami of unemployment has hit the nation under BJP's rule: Rahul Gandhi

File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, rising fuel prices, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said in Hindi, "The prime minister said - 133 crore Indians are telling every obstacle, 'if you have guts, then stop us'."

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- 133 करोड़ भारतीय हर बाधा से कह रहे हैं, दम है तो हमें रोको।



भाजपा राज में, LPG कीमतें 157% बढ़ीं, रिकॉर्ड-तोड़ महंगा पेट्रोल, Gabbar Tax की लूट और बेरोज़गारी की Tsunami आयी।



असल में जनता PM से कह रही है- आपकी बनायी इन बाधाओं ने दम निकाल दिया है, अब रुक जाओ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 9, 2022

Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157 per cent, fuel prices broke all records and the "Gabbar Tax loot" and a "tsunami of unemployment" hit the country, he alleged.

Gandhi's dig came over Modi's recent remarks at a large public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary.

Recalling Alluri's war cry to the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (stop me if you have the guts), the prime minister had said the people of the country are now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to humein rok lo", as they are bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties.