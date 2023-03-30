Rahul Gandhi summoned in court over another ‘Modi surname’ row: Know what the case is about

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Just days after an MP/MLA court in Surat, Gujarat convicted Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in prison in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, another such controversy has landed the Congress leader in more trouble, this time in Patna, Bihar.

An MP/MLA court in Patna has asked Rahul Gandhi to appear for a hearing on April 12 in connection with a petition filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. This petition was filed against Gandhi in 2019 in Bihar, regarding an objectionable remark made against the last name ‘Modi.’

Back in 2019, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a petition before the Special Judge of MP MLA Court, outraged by the comments made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the ‘Modi’ surname, after which the Congress leader was granted bail in the matter till July 6, 2019.

Outraged by the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi had said earlier, “Gandhi with his remarks "abused" the backward classes, and they will take "revenge" on the Congress for the statement in the upcoming polls.”

Rahul Gandhi has already been convicted in the Modi surname row by a court in Surat and has been sentenced to two years in jail. The Congress leader has been granted bail by the court for 30 days to give him a chance to appeal against his conviction in a higher court.

After his conviction in the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified from the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament. Despite his disqualification, Gandhi said that he will not apologize for his remarks against the ‘Modi’ surname.

During the Lok Sabha election campaigning, Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in Kerala where he made certain remarks about the Modi surname. Gandhi had said, “Why are all those named Modi always thieves?” hinting at the fugitives Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi.

