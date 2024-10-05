Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune Court in defamation case, asked to appear before October 23

J-K: Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara district, operation underway

'Anand?': Mukesh Ambani's sweet gesture towards 'Damaad' Anand Pirmal captivates hearts, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune Court in defamation case, asked to appear before October 23

A Pune court has issued summons to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filled by the grandnephew of the late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune Court in defamation case, asked to appear before October 23
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi (Image/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A Pune court issued summons to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and asked him to appear before the court on October 23 in a criminal defamation case filled by the grandnephew of the late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

According to Sangram Kolhatkar, an advocate representing Satyaki Savarkar, the complaint alleges that the Congress leader made objectionable remarks about the Hindutva ideologue during a visit to the UK last year.

Following the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, in April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, filed a complaint with a Pune magistrate regarding alleged defamatory comments made by Rahul Gandhi.

These remarks were reportedly made during a gathering in London on March 5, 2023.

According to the complaint, Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging accusations against Savarkar to tarnish his reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family.

The court earlier this year instructed the Pune police to investigate the defamation complaint under Section 202, CrPC.

Earlier on Thursday, Savarkar's grandson, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, came down heavily on the Congress following Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement on Veer Savarkar's ideology and claims of him "consuming beef" despite being a Chitpavan brahmin.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, said that it was Congress's strategy to defame Savarkar, especially when elections were at the door. He stated that the Congress wanted to divide Hindu society into different castes in order to win elections and that it was the Britisher's policy of "divide and rule."

Ranjit Savarkar also said that the claims of Veer Savarkar "consuming beef" were false and that he would also file a defamation suit against Gundu Rao for his statement.

"This is a strategy of Congress to defame Savarkar time and again, particularly when elections are coming. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was doing it and now his leaders are making statements. Congress has shown its real face now. Congress wants to divide Hindu society between castes and win elections. This is like the Britisher's policy of divide and rule," he said.

"The statement about Savarkar eating beef and supporting cow slaughter is false. His original article in Marathi meant that cows were very useful and that's why they are considered deities. He was also the president of a Gau Raksha Samelan. I am going to file a defamation suit against him," he added. 

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list, becomes only current player in world to....

Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting in elite list, becomes only current player in world to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement