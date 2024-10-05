Rahul Gandhi summoned by Pune Court in defamation case, asked to appear before October 23

A Pune court has issued summons to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filled by the grandnephew of the late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

According to Sangram Kolhatkar, an advocate representing Satyaki Savarkar, the complaint alleges that the Congress leader made objectionable remarks about the Hindutva ideologue during a visit to the UK last year.

Following the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, in April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, filed a complaint with a Pune magistrate regarding alleged defamatory comments made by Rahul Gandhi.

These remarks were reportedly made during a gathering in London on March 5, 2023.

According to the complaint, Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging accusations against Savarkar to tarnish his reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family.

The court earlier this year instructed the Pune police to investigate the defamation complaint under Section 202, CrPC.

Earlier on Thursday, Savarkar's grandson, as well as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, came down heavily on the Congress following Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement on Veer Savarkar's ideology and claims of him "consuming beef" despite being a Chitpavan brahmin.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, said that it was Congress's strategy to defame Savarkar, especially when elections were at the door. He stated that the Congress wanted to divide Hindu society into different castes in order to win elections and that it was the Britisher's policy of "divide and rule."

Ranjit Savarkar also said that the claims of Veer Savarkar "consuming beef" were false and that he would also file a defamation suit against Gundu Rao for his statement.

"This is a strategy of Congress to defame Savarkar time and again, particularly when elections are coming. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was doing it and now his leaders are making statements. Congress has shown its real face now. Congress wants to divide Hindu society between castes and win elections. This is like the Britisher's policy of divide and rule," he said.

"The statement about Savarkar eating beef and supporting cow slaughter is false. His original article in Marathi meant that cows were very useful and that's why they are considered deities. He was also the president of a Gau Raksha Samelan. I am going to file a defamation suit against him," he added.

