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Rahul Gandhi stands firm on NEET-UG paper leak row despite PM Modi's assurance: 'Harmed the future of our youth'

Responding to a post by Prime Minister Modi on X, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of protecting those responsible for the alleged failures in the education system.

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ANI

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 10:54 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi stands firm on NEET-UG paper leak row despite PM Modi's assurance: 'Harmed the future of our youth'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
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Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday refused to back down in his offensive against the Union Government on the NEET paper leak issue. A short while after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting yp of fast track ourts to deal with the accused in the NEET leak controversy the Lok Sabha LoP launched into a direct attack on the PM.

Responding to a post by Prime Minister Modi on X, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of protecting those responsible for the alleged failures in the education system.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Reiterating the Congress' demands, Gandhi said, "The students' demands are clear to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, to pologise to the studentsCongress MP Jairam ramesh also criticised the PM and the Union Government accusing them of not having the courage to face parliament on the issue."

The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occssion demanded. This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post such as it is demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori.... the list goes on and on," he posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said that nothing was more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he added.

Meanwhile, Widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital on Wednesday as activists and students continued their agitation against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in the education sector.

Protestors raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police during the demonstration. As the protest escalated, several demonstrators attempted to block moving cars and buses, while some allegedly threw water bottles onto the road. Several protesters also lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, a protestor from Bihar said he had been participating in the demonstration for nearly a month and would continue to join the agitation at Jantar Mantar until their demands were met.

"I am from Bihar and have been in Delhi for at least a month. As long as the protest at Jantar Mantar continues, I will keep coming here. My point is that the police are drawn from the public--the duty of the police is to serve the people. But are they serving the public? If they wanted to hold a dialogue, it would have happened long ago. But do these police officials sit down and talk to us? They do not. Whenever Modi feels cornered, he turns to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. Our demand right now is clear: a paper leak has taken place, and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," he said.

With the issue now dominating the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, more fireworks are expected as the House session gets underway on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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