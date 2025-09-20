Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cites...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai

Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B..

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky le

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cites...

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has attacked PM Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump imposed a USD 100,000 fee for H1B visas. The Congress' outburst comes in response to Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers".

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US H1B fee hike, claims 'India has weak PM', cites...
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has attacked PM Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump imposed a USD 100,000 fee for H1B visas. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi referenced his 2017 post where he had questioned the PM for not taking up the H1B visa issue with Donald Trump, who was then in his first term as President.

Rahul posted, " I repeat, India has a weak PM." The Congress leader's sentiments were echoed by Senior Party MP Manish Tewari, who alleged that the US was being deliberately belligerent with India. "The US is systematically turning on the screws on India. What happened with regard to the H-1B visa is no coincidence at all. If you look at it in context, the premature ceasefire announcement by the US at the instigation of Pakistan, subsequently, the felicitation and the feting of the Pakistani Army chief in the White House, followed by the 50% tariffs which have been imposed by the US and even the Saud-Pakistani defence partnership won't have happened without the tacit support and blessing of the US. So, in a very systematic manner, for reasons which are inexplicable and understandable, the US is deliberately being belligerent towards India, and it does not augur well for India-US relations," Manish Tewari said.

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, claimed that the entire country was today questioning PM Modi."This is not a new development. On 5th July 2017, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted and alerted PM Modi that this was going to happen, and do something. But he was a weak PM back then and even today. You have the result today...Crores of youth of this country are going to face a loss...Trump is insulting us every day. But the PM is silent. Rahul Gandhi gave him an opportunity to speak on the Floor of the House that Trump is a liar. Had he said that, the country would have stood with him. Today, the entire country is questioning the PM," he said.

ALSO READ: New trouble for Indians, Donald Trump tightens immigration rules, raises H-1B visa fee to Rs..., aims for...

The Congress' outburst comes in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo China's Xi Jinping, declines to give approval for...
US President Trump attempts to throw Taiwan under the bus to woo Xi Jinping
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task, fights with Amaal Mallik, what happens next will surprise you: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj turns aggressive, throws Awez Darbar out of task
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn Ya Ali singer; heartbreaking visuals go viral
Zubeen Garg's fans weep on streets after his death, shops shut to mourn
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake row, gets slammed online
PCB shares mute video of Andy Pycroft 'apologising' to Salman Agha for handshake
'You can't win...': Afghanistan head coach on team's performance in Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan head coach expresses disappointment after losing to Sri Lanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE