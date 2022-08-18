Search icon
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on Bilkis Bano rapists' release: 'Are you ashamed...'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat government's decision to release 11 rapists of riot-victim Bilkis Bano saying "aren't you ashamed of such politics". He also accused the BJP of supporting Unnao and Hathras rape accused in Uttar Pradesh, Kathua rape accused in Jammu and Kashmir and now Bano's rapists in the BJP-ruled state. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Gujarat government's decision to release 11 rapists of riot-victim Bilkis Bano saying "aren't you ashamed of such politics". He also accused the BJP of supporting Unnao and Hathras rape accused in Uttar Pradesh, Kathua rape accused in Jammu and Kashmir and now Bano's rapists in the BJP-ruled state. 

"Unnao - worked to save BJP MLA. Kathua - rally in favor of rapists. Hathras - the government in favor of rapists. Gujarat - the release and honor of rapists. The support to criminals displays the petty mindset of the BJP towards women. Are you not ashamed of such politics, Prime Minister ji," he asked.

 

