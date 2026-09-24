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Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for 'vote chori', reiterates to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha cited states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, questioning how the anti-incumbency in these states had "disappeared."

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for 'vote chori', reiterates to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while reiterating his earlier claims of "vote chori".

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha cited states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, questioning how the anti-incumbency in these states had "disappeared."

Rahul's address came after an investigative report by The Indian Express stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections to decisions taken in the Commission's name at least 14 times over 10 months.

Further, the Congress MP said the two Election Commissioners had "done a wise thing", adding that the CEC should "think seriously and turn approver."

Gandhi said he had given a dissent note during the CEC appointment process stating that the appointment should be independent and free of executive control. He claimed his note was "junked," however.

Currently, the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India is governed by the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. A three-member high-level committee including the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM recommends names to the President for the final appointment.

Speaking about anti-incumbency, Gandhi named a few states and said it had "disappeared" in swing states.

“Haryana swings from one party to another for 50 years. Suddenly anti-incumbency disappears. Maharashtra swings; suddenly it disappears. Uttar Pradesh swings. Sometimes Samajwadi, sometimes BSP; it disappears. Madhya Pradesh, it disappears. Gujarat, it disappears. This has been a fundamental question for us,” Gandhi said, according to ANI news agency.

The Opposition "understands the popularity of a person and the performance of the government", he further said. "...But we cannot understand how anti-incumbency disappears," Gandhi added.

Gandhi said he had flagged concerns, but they were "ignored." "The people of India believed it. But the institutional framework of India was not interested..." the Lok Sabha LoP said.

“From vote-chori comes Kanun-chori.... From Kanun-chori comes Sanstha chori — institutions. This is the chain that has taken place…” Gandhi alleged. “If the vote has been stolen and the MPs sitting in parliament are there based on a stolen vote, then any law they are making is illegal, and any institutional change they make is also illegal,” he added.

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