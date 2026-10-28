Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for Tata Sons crisis, says, 'Tata is being criminally destroyed'

Rahul Gandhi has criticised the handling of the Tata Group’s internal governance dispute, alleging that the conglomerate is being “criminally destroyed” as differences between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and the Tata Sons board deepen.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has criticised the ongoing governance crisis within the Tata Group and questioned why business leaders have remained silent over the dispute.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the conglomerate was being “criminally destroyed” and accused business leaders of failing to speak out.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

His remarks come amid an escalating disagreement between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and the board of Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group.

What is the Tata governance dispute about?

At the heart of the dispute is the question of how the Tata Group should be governed and how much authority Tata Trusts should have over decisions taken by Tata Sons. Tata Trusts collectively own around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, giving the trusts a significant influence over the group.

Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts after the death of Ratan Tata in October 2024. Since then, differences have emerged over trustee appointments, board representation and several major decisions concerning Tata Sons.

The disagreement became sharper in September 2026 when the Tata Sons board approved a fresh five-year term for chairman N Chandrasekaran and moved towards pursuing a stock market listing. Noel Tata opposed both decisions, arguing that they did not reflect the position of Tata Trusts.

Tata Sons listing becomes a major point of conflict

The question of whether Tata Sons should remain privately held or become a listed company has been a long-running issue. The Tata Sons board had unanimously supported keeping the company unlisted in March 2024. The two principal Tata Trusts later reaffirmed the same position through resolutions passed in 2025.

The issue resurfaced after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' application in September 2026 to surrender its registration as an upper-layer non-banking financial company. The regulatory classification has implications for the company, including the possibility of a listing requirement.

Noel Tata argued that the RBI's communication did not specifically order Tata Sons to list and that other options should be examined.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment sparks another disagreement

The reappointment of N Chandrasekaran has become another major flashpoint. Tata Trusts questioned the validity of the board's decision after Noel Tata opposed the proposal while Tata Trusts nominee Venu Srinivasan supported it.

The Trusts argued that the affirmative support of their nominees was required under the Tata Sons Articles of Association. Tata Sons, however, maintained that the reappointment had been approved through a majority vote.

The disagreement has raised broader questions about the relationship between the Tata Trusts, which hold the majority ownership, and the Tata Sons board, which is responsible for running the holding company.

Governance concerns spill into formal complaints

The dispute has also extended beyond the Tata Sons boardroom. Tata Trusts trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh approached the Charity Commissioner with governance-related concerns.

Meanwhile, the Tata Sons annual general meeting was postponed because of a lack of quorum.

Differences among trustees have added another layer to the dispute, with disagreements increasingly becoming part of formal complaints and public exchanges.

Business performance adds to tensions

Questions about the group's business performance have also contributed to the differences. Noel Tata has raised concerns about losses at some unlisted businesses, including Air India and Tata Digital. Capital allocation and executive remuneration have also emerged as areas of concern.

These disagreements have added to the larger debate over how the group should allocate capital and manage its businesses.

Why the Tata dispute matters

The conflict has now gone beyond individual disagreements over specific business decisions. It has raised larger questions about the balance between majority ownership and the independence of the Tata Sons board, as well as the governance structure that has guided the Tata Group for decades.

Gandhi's comments have added a political dimension to an already closely watched corporate dispute.

The immediate contest remains between Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board over control, decision-making and the future direction of the group.