Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt amid hike in tomato, LPG prices, says ‘BJP will not be allowed…’

As the cost of necessities like fuel and cooking gas has skyrocketed, Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt amid hike in tomato, LPG prices, says ‘BJP will not be allowed…’
Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government on issues of employment and prices of essentials, saying it has "forgotten" the poor and middle class, and is "busy" in increasing the wealth of capitalists.

He also said that the BJP will not be allowed to divert the attention of people from issues concerning them.

"Tomato: Rs 140 per kg, Cauliflower: Rs 80 per kg, Toor Dal: Rs 148 per kg, Arhar Dal: Rs 219 per kg and cooking gas cylinder above Rs 1,100. The BJP government, which is busy in increasing the wealth of capitalists and collecting taxes from public, has forgotten the poor and middle class families," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi said the youth are unemployed and if there is any employment, then the income is low and there are no savings due to inflation. "The poor are yearning to eat and the middle class is yearning to save," the former Congress president said.

"Congress-ruled states have reduced prices of gas to provide relief from inflation and have put money in the accounts of the poor for financial assistance," he said.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a pledge to remove hatred, remove inflation, unemployment and bring equality - and will not allow the BJP to divert attention from public issues," Gandhi said and added that for "nine years it is the same question -- after all, for whom is this 'amrit-kaal'?" The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of unemployment and prices of essentials, and accusing the BJP of polarising society for its politics of hate.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.