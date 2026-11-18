Speaking at Columbia University, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government's economic policies, citing unemployment, weak manufacturing and problems in education, prompting the BJP to accuse him of maligning India abroad.

Rahul described the situation as an "economic disaster" and highlighted unemployment. (ANI Photo)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of failing to address India's major economic challenges, claiming that the country's economic model has not delivered the expected results for nearly a decade.

Speaking at an event at Columbia University in the US on Tuesday, Rahul described the situation as an "economic disaster" and highlighted unemployment, weaknesses in the education system and the difficulties faced by small businesses.

He also questioned the government's flagship programmes, including Make in India and Start-up India, arguing that they had not generated enough employment opportunities.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside. The media can brush it aside. India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Rahul said.

The Congress leader, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, argued that the country's economic problems required a stronger focus on manufacturing rather than relying heavily on the services sector.

‘We have decided we don't need manufacturing’

Rahul said small and medium enterprises, along with agriculture, were essential to India's economic strength. He claimed that difficulties faced by these sectors had weakened the foundation of the economy.

He also argued that the services sector alone could not generate enough jobs for India's growing workforce. "You cannot give enough people jobs through services... You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we have just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing," the Leader of Opposition said.

His remarks came amid a wider debate over employment generation and the performance of the government's manufacturing-focused initiatives.

Rahul questions Adani and Ambani's business growth

The Congress leader also raised questions about the growing influence of major business groups, particularly those led by Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. He questioned why large conglomerates appeared to be expanding while smaller businesses continued to struggle.

"Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India called Adani and Ambani?" he said. Rahul also claimed that the Tata Group was "literally being taken over" by Adani, without explaining the allegation further.

His remark may have referred to a recent arrangement between Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, and the Adani Group to operate eight hotels across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati.

Raises questions over BJP's election spending

Rahul also repeated his allegations of "vote chori", an issue he has frequently raised while criticising the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He questioned the amount of money spent by the BJP during recent elections and said the scale of expenditure had left the Congress surprised.

However, he did not provide evidence for his claims or identify the specific election he was referring to. "The amount of money thrown in was 20, 30, 40, 50 times more. Where does this money come from? We understand that... We were in a state of shock," Rahul said.

He also questioned the possibility of candidates winning by margins of five lakh votes, describing the campaign as significantly different from previous elections.

Draws comparisons with protests in France and other countries

Rahul linked India's political and economic challenges to developments in other parts of the world, including France, Brazil and the US. "You can't separate what is happening in India or what is happening in France from what is happening on the planet," he said.

He referred to protests led by young people in different countries, where concerns have included unemployment, the rising cost of living, education and alleged corruption.

His comments also come amid protests in India over electoral roll revisions and other issues. The opposition has alleged that the SIR exercise could lead to the deletion of genuine voters, while demonstrations have also taken place over concerns such as examination paper leaks.

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘leader of anti-India propaganda’

Rahul's remarks drew a strong response from the BJP, which accused him of criticising India while speaking on foreign soil. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari described him as the "leader of anti-India propaganda" and defended the country's economic performance.

Bhandari pointed to India's reported GDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, arguing that the country continued to be among the world's fastest-growing major economies.

"Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress and Indian democracy makes him speak ill of India every time he goes abroad. Rahul Gandhi is a disaster as a responsible LOP," Bhandari tweeted.

The exchange has once again brought Rahul Gandhi's remarks at an overseas university into the political spotlight, with the Congress leader questioning the government's economic record and the BJP accusing him of damaging India's image internationally.