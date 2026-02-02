Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?

Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, sparking uproar in Lok Sabha. What triggered the chaos in Parliament?

The Budget Session in Lok Sabha witnessed major disruptions when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited excerpts allegedly from the unpublished memoirs of former Army chief General M.M. Naravane. Amid uproar, sloganeering, and interruptions, Gandhi continued his speech in PM Modi's presence, despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah questioning the source's authenticity, stating that quoting from a magazine report violates parliamentary rules.



During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a verbal attack at the Centre over Budget 2026, flagging what he described as its failures on key national issues, including the economy, unemployment and social justice. He further slammed the government’s handling of institutional autonomy and democratic norms, highlighting the opposition’s broader political and ideological challenge to the BJP-led dispensation.



Later, Gandhi attempted to read excerpts from an unpublished book by former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane in the Lok Sabha. However, his speech sparked uproar, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claiming that Gandhi was quoting from a published magazine story, which he claimed violated parliamentary rules. "I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published," Rajnath Singh said while interrupting the Congress leader.

Despite chaos in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi maintained that his source was authentic and that the excerpts were drawn from the unpublished memoirs of General Naravane, and continued his speech. Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that the Naravane book had not been published yet and that magazines could report anything.



Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm. Both Houses of Parliament discussed the motion of thanks on the President's address, with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, including Congress MPs Tariq Anwar, Amarinder Raja Warring, Anto Antony, and Jothimani, speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sarbananda Sonowal proposed the motion, and party MP Tejasvi Surya will second it.

The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on February 4 (Wednesday). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11. The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. Earlier, on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.