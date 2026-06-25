Rahul Gandhi slams Dharmendra Pradhan over 'terrorist' remark, seeks resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday over the latter's controversial remarks against students protesting discrepancies in the education system.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday over the latter's controversial remarks against students protesting discrepancies in the education system. He has accused both the Union government and the minister of calling these students demanding fair examination process “terrorists" and not working on improving the current education system.

In a scathing attack on the government, Rahul Gandhi further accused that is labeling the students challenging the system as villains.

“Drowned in the arrogance of power, the Modi government has now reached a point where the Education Minister is calling students, who are merely demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future, ‘terrorists’," Gandhi wrote.

In a direct attack at Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, the Opposition leader said that it was an irony that the same minister who is being accused of

Targeting Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said it was ironic that the minister, whom he blamed for repeated examination failures, was now attacking students protesting against the system.