'BJP will bring stars for friends but...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for ending rail concession for senior citizens

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi blasted the Narendra Modi administration on Friday for refusing to extend the advantage of reduced train fares to senior citizens in the cuntry.

Rahul said in a tweet that although the government spends thousands of crores on commercials, new planes for the PM, and tax cuts for industrialist cronies, it does not have Rs 1,500 crores to provide reductions on rail tickets to the country's elderly.

"Will even bring stars for friends but will make citizens yearn for pennies," Rahul said.

विज्ञापनों का ख़र्च: ₹911 Cr



नया हवाई जहाज़: ₹8,400 Cr



पूंजीपति मित्रों के टैक्स में छूट: ₹1,45,000 Cr/साल



लेकिन सरकार के पास बुज़ुर्गों को रेल टिकट में छूट देने के लिए ₹1500 करोड़ नहीं हैं।



मित्रों के लिए तारे तक तोड़ कर लाएंगे, मगर जनता को कौड़ी-कौड़ी के लिए तरसाएंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2022

Earlier, the Central Government said in Parliament on Wednesday that it does not intend to reinstate senior ticket concessions in railway tickets. According to the government, discounted train tickets for senior citizens are "undesirable."

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that providing concessions incurs significant expenditures. "...As a result, extending the scope of discounts to all types of passengers, including seniors, is not acceptable," Vasihnaw said.

In March 2020, the Railways discontinued the previously approved up to 50% discount to senior citizens. Officials stated at the time that the move was implemented to prevent non-essential travel by older individuals, who were deemed to be more susceptible to Covid-19 sickness.

The Railways had then also discontinued concessions to sportspersons as well. The Railways Minister clarified that that concession will also not be restored.

“These (financial losses due to concessions) have long term impact on the financial health of the Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister informed Parliament that the Railways had suffered a loss of Rs 1,667 crore in 2019-20 for giving concessions to senior citizens.