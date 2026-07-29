FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man 4

Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against Delhi paper leak protesters

Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against paper leak protesters

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy, set to oversee veterans like Mohammed Shami

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against Delhi paper leak protesters

LoP Rahul Gandhi attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over "brutal" police action against Delhi students protesting paper leaks. He alleged MHA is responsible, claiming students suffered pellet injuries, electric batons & nail-studded lathis.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against Delhi paper leak protesters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the "brutal" action against students protesting paper leaks in Delhi last week, alleging that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was responsible for the use of force.

Addressing a press conference after a stormy debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi argued that the Delhi Police functions under the MHA and that the security forces deployed to disperse protesters in the national capital also fall under the ministry's control.

Claiming to have met injured students, Gandhi alleged that he had seen pellet injuries and accused the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of using electrically charged batons and nail-studded lathis during the protests.

"The Home Minister is either incapable if he was unaware of the brutal force used against the students, or he is culpable if he knew about it," Gandhi said.

Allegations of excessive force and intimidation

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that students protesting in Delhi were subjected to excessive force, claiming they were hit with pellet guns and physically assaulted by the police.

He said he had seen medical certificates from AIIMS documenting injuries and referred to videos that purportedly showed a police officer slapping a minor. Gandhi described the alleged use of force against students as a serious issue and further claimed that members of the Bajrang Dal were being mobilised to intimidate protesters and discourage future demonstrations.

"Opposition not allowed to speak": Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also accused the government of suppressing Opposition voices in Parliament, alleging that Opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill.

"Multiple times, I asked the Speaker to bring order to the House so that I could speak, but I was not allowed. The excuse was that I said something about Amit Shah, that he was responsible for the brutality that was carried out... I was given an assurance that if I apologise, I will be allowed to speak. I will never apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person associated with them," he said.

"I was asked to apologise, but I will never ever apologise to the BJP, the RSS or any other person," Gandhi said, referring to the uproar in the Lok Sabha over his remarks on the police action against protesting students.

His comments came after a heated exchange in the House, where Treasury bench members demanded that Gandhi apologise for alleging that Amit Shah had authorised the use of force against students. The BJP rejected the allegations as baseless, while the government maintained that no order to open fire had been issued during the protests

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'
Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man 4
Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against Delhi paper leak protesters
Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over 'brutal' action against paper leak protesters
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy, set to oversee veterans like Mohammed Shami
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy
Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?
Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted'?
Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send audio message allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send audio message
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement