Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar's Darbhanga, here's what he did - watch viral video

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, was shown black flags by workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, was shown black flags by workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Darbhanga. The BJYM workers confronted the Congress MP over the abusive remarks hurled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben.

As shown in a video posted by news agency ANI on 'X', the workers showed black flags and attempted to climb on the Congress leader's vehicle. However, Rahul Gandhi gestured towards them to come closer and later offered them candies.

Watch

As part of the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi also held another rally in Bihar's Arrah district, where he slammed the BJP government over the "Vote Chori" charge. He accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "vote chori", claiming that the ongoing SIR was “an attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country”, news agency PTI reported.

“Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities, and women, but the Narendra Modi government steals votes to win polls,” the Lok Sabha LoP stated.

BJP-Congress workers clash in Bihar

The BJP and Congress workers clashed in Bihar's Patna on Friday, i.e., August 30, after a purported video of a Congress worker making abusive remarks against PM Modi and his late mother went viral on social media. Later, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, was arrested in Darbhanga.

ALSO READ | BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over 'indecent language' used against PM Modi, his late mother: 'Crossed all...'

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a political row in Bihar with the BJP demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is accompanying the LoP in the yatra. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a public meeting in Assam, said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at the prime minister, his late mother".