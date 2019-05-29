Rahul Gandhi should not resign: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is of the view that Congress President Rahul Gandhi should not resign from his post.

Speaking to media after a meeting with Congress and JD(S) leaders here on Wednesday, he said, "I will meet him (Rahul) tomorrow and speak to him. He should not resign."

The Congress-JD(S) alliance fared poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Both parties managed to win just one seat each, while BJP bagged 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Following Congress' drubbing in the recently held polls, Gandhi, during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on May 25, offered to step down from the post of party president. However, the offer was "unanimously rejected" by the leaders present at the meeting.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting for a complete introspection to be done on the reasons for the electoral debacle. In addition, the CWC authorised Gandhi to make changes in the party and restructure at every level.

"The CWC fully recognises the challenges, the failures and the shortcomings, resulting in this mandate. The CWC recommends a thorough introspection and requested the Congress President for a complete overhaul and a detailed restructuring at every level of the party. A plan to this effect shall come into force at the earliest," the resolution said.

While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, a number of Congress leaders and those from the party's allies in various states have urged him to continue as the party president.