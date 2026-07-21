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Rahul Gandhi seeks PM Modi's apology over police crackdown on CJP protests; Meets injured students at RML hospital

Rahul Gandhi said the youth are protesting against the education and testing system and the whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi seeks PM Modi's apology over police crackdown on CJP protests; Meets injured students at RML hospital
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Image source: ANI
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise for the lathicharge against students during Monday’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, calling it "un-Indian". Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he was angry and questioned PM Modi’s silence. "What’s happening, people being beaten, is completely un-Indian. Modi hasn’t even apologised for what happened yesterday," he said.

Rahul Gandhi questions why PM Modi is silent?

While speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday. The youth are protesting against the education and testing system. The whole country knows that the education and testing system is hollowed out by termites. Why is the Prime Minister silent? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of thrashing students."

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of preventing a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Gandhi, along with several other Opposition MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day to request a parliamentary discussion on the crackdown. He claimed Birla did not agree immediately, saying he would first need clearance from the central government.

"Think about it, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government. He is openly telling us that," the Congress leader told reporters.

On the broader problems in India’s education and testing system raised by students, Gandhi said the issue goes beyond education. He alleged the testing system had "ceased to exist" and was "hollowed out by termites", adding that the students’ demands are valid. "There is nothing wrong with it...Why is the Prime Minister silent? What is the reason? He should apologise to the students, and he should stop this nonsense," he said, referring to the lathicharge.

Rahul Gandhi criticises Police action on CJP protestors

Gandhi further criticised the police action during Monday's protest, saying the issue concerned the future of the country's youth.

"The issue is about students, about the future of the youth. And what is being done--people being beaten and thrashed--this is completely un-Indian. Modi ji has not even apologised for what happened yesterday," he said.

Calling the issue larger than education alone, the Congress leader said the youth lacked opportunities and demanded the resignation of senior members of the government.

"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani and Mr Adani, the RSS's complete takeover of the education system.

This is about the future of young people. They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1,000 crores being spent there, while they have no money to open a business of their own. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister should resign," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet injured students

After leaving Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi to meet CJP protesters who were injured in the police action on Tuesday.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi slammed police for their action as the Congress leader said, "I think this is absolutely disgusting."

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said students and their families make immense sacrifices in pursuit of a better future and deserve to be heard. These are young people; they have a genuine problem. We all know what that problem is. Every time they spend money, their parents take loans for them. They struggle, they have to go to coaching centres, and they face immense hardships because they want a bright future. They see a possibility for that future, and you are just destroying it," she said.

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