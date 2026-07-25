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Rahul Gandhi says Pradhan's resignation is just the beginning, calls for change at Centre

In a video message shared by Rahul Gandhi on his social media handles, the Leader of Opposition congratulated the youth and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a 'huge step' towards reshaping the education system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi says Pradhan's resignation is just the beginning, calls for change at Centre
Rahul Gandhi shared a video message after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from video)
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Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP, has welcomed the decision of Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister and called it a major step towards reforming the education system. After congratulating the students for their protests, Gandhi also called on farmers, labourers and other sections of society to stand up for their rights through constitutional means and said that the time has come to remove the government.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took to his X handle and shared a video message where he termed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a 'huge step' towards reshaping the country's education system.

Along with the video, Gandhi wrote, ''Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.''

He also wrote about his remaining two demands and added, ''2 demands still remain - the Prime Minister should apologize while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students. For other sections of society—farmers, laborers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!''

See the post:

Meanwhile, Pradhan's resignation came weeks after the protest started by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, last month over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The movement was also joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike. He ended his hunger strike on the 26th day after round of talks with the central government.

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