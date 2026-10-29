Rahul Gandhi says, 'don't worry about police, lathis,' asks people to join Nov 1 Chalo Dilli Ramlila March

Rahul Gandhi said the march is not for any political party but for India's soul. "All the people who are fed up with [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the November 1 "Chalo Dilli Ramlila March" against alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision is a march to save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Constitution, adding that there was no need to worry about police and lathis. In a post on X, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party will not have "the guts" to try any antics.

Rahul Gandhi said the march is not for any political party but for India's soul. "All the people who are fed up with [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come," he said.

Rahul Gandhi calls Nov 1 march a protest for the country

Saying there is only one protest and it is for the country, he said, "Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation." He added there was no need to worry. "I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation - if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us," he wrote. "It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there."

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2026

He said there was no need to worry. Gandhi's post in Hindi and English came as police have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure that people gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the Congress-led November 1 rally, demanding Kumar's removal over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR), do not march toward Jantar Mantar and other restricted zones.

Govt de-notifies Jantar Mantar as protest venue

Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site and three new locations across the city were listed for holding demonstrations, months after student protests over exam irregularities forced then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign in July. Police faced accusations of excesses during the Parliament march before Pradhan resigned.

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Delhi this month seeking Kumar's removal and demanding that the SIR be scrapped. Authorities responded with Metro closures, Internet shutdowns, prohibitory orders and the deployment of 40,000 security personnel, turning Delhi into a virtual fortress.

According to HT's report on Wednesday, the police's Ramlila contingency plan covers top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. A gate at Ramlila Ground has been earmarked for safe evacuation, with nearly 3,000 Delhi Police personnel to be deployed in and around the venue.

Nearly 150 high-definition and AI-enabled CCTV cameras will be installed to cover the area. A temporary police control room will be set up around the venue to monitor live feeds and relay instructions to security personnel in and around the ground.

Delhi Police personnel to wear body cameras at Ramlila rally

Most personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras to capture activities around them, with the videos to be used as defence against allegations of mishandling, harassment and excessive force.

The Delhi Police's intelligence unit has estimated a turnout of 40,000 to 50,000 people from Delhi and other states for the rally.

The nearly 12-acre Ramlila Maidan, which can hold around 50,000 people, has eight entry and exit gates. One gate is reserved for entry and exit of VVIPs such as Rahul Gandhi and other high-profile Opposition leaders, and another for the movement of VIPs and senior officers from Delhi Police and other central agencies.

Protesters can park around Rajghat and Mata Sundari College and will be asked to walk to Ramlila Ground from there. Movement toward New Delhi areas will be restricted.