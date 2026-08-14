Explained: Did Rahul Gandhi's Meloni joke cross the line? MEA, BJP weigh in amid diplomatic controversy

A day after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Sandip Dikshit joked about the Prime Minister's approach of hugging the world leaders, the controversy deepened. Know in detail what the ruling BJP and the MEA have said.

The controversy over Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's comment referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has further deepened. While the ruling BJP has slammed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the MEA has reiterated deeper and closer ties with Rome. Emphasising

the importance of "mutual respect" and "understanding" in the bilateral relationship with Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged that both "share deep and strong ties".

India-Italy Ties

The MEA said, "We share deep and strong ties with Italy, and we are committed to further strengthening this relationship. When it comes to friendship and bilateral relations between two countries, it is important that they are maintained within a framework of mutual respect and understanding."

(PM Modi with his Italian counterpart.)

Modi-Meloni controversy

The controversy started on Thursday when Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hugging the leaders of other countries and said that the government thinks that personal friendship is foreign policy. Participating in a programme, he said this and then hugged former MP Sandip Dikshit. It took an unexpected turn when Dikshit asked Gandhi, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?” Gandhi replied, “I have not reached there yet,” referring to Italian prime minister.

The Gandhi scion also questioned the idea that foreign policy was centred around physical gestures with world leaders. He also called the BJP-RSS a “bunch of jokers” and alleged that they had little understanding of India.

(PM Narendra Modi with Giorgia Meloni.)

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi with spokesperson Sambit Patra slamming Gandhi's remarks. The Odisha MP said that Rahul's language and political conduct were deteriorating. He also called his comments shameful for a democratic political culture. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the attack and accused the Congress leader of insulting Indians by attacking the prime minister. He said running the country required “mature leadership” rather than what he described as “amateur dramatics”. Joshi said, "Rahul Gandhi, when will you grow up? Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically elected government 'jokers and clowns' proves you are out of your depth."

(PM Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody chocolates to Giorgia Meloni.)

The controversy began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Meloni a packet of Melody chocolates at the G7 Summit in Evian, France. The Italian prime minister was caught on a hot mic greeting PM Modi with a humorous remark. She told her Indian counterpart, "We're the most famous couple on Instagram..."

'Melodi' Row

PM Modi gifted her chocolates after the nickname "Melodi" emerged online by combining the names of Meloni and Modi. It became popular after several friendly interactions between the two leaders were shared on social media. A section of the Indian media and some people on social media platforms joked about it and went so far as to the extent of calling Meloni "Bhabhi jee". If media reports are to be believed, Meloni unfollowed PM Modi on Instagram after this row.