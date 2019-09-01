Headlines

Rahul Gandhi's statements are praised in Pakistan': Amit Shah slams Cong leader for criticising Art 370 abrogation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi stating that the former Congress president should be "ashamed" that his criticism of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is being cited by Pakistan against India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 04:46 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi stating that the former Congress president should be "ashamed" that his criticism of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is being cited by Pakistan against India.

"Congress has objected to the scrapping of Article 370. Even today, the statement Rahul Gandhi gives is praised in Pakistan. His statement is included in Pakistan's petition. Congress members should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India," Shah said at the inaugural function of Health and Wellness centre in Silvassa at Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Recently Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, had stated that she wrote a letter to 18 United Nations Special Procedures mandate on the Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari had claimed that Rahul Gandhi has noted that people are dying in Jammu Kashmir.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister also claimed that revocation of Article 370 has also opened doors to the development and will curb the menace of terrorism in the region.

"With the withdrawal of 370, the road of development has opened in Jammu and Kashmir, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid, the task of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India has been done. Everyone is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it as well," Shah said.

The union minister also talked about the existing water crisis in the country and assured that the Centre will make efforts to conserve the precious resource by constructing new dams and finding ways to save water.

"Narendra Modi ji has formed a separate ministry for conserving the water. This ministry will make efforts to store water and expand the capacities of the dam. Water will be provided to every household, village and farms. The ministry will also work towards developing the technology in which less water will be used to grow the produced," he said. 

 

