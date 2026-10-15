Rahul Gandhi's SIR Petition: Supreme Court issues notice to ECI

Supreme Court issues notice to ECI and CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders' petition challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and voter deletions.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from Centre and Delhi Police on plea challenging removal of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site.

Court was hearing matter regarding de-notification of Jantar Mantar as designated protest site.

'Protesters must be heard by powers to be'

Responding to plea, former judge and senior advocate Mukta Gupta argued that site must be a place where protesters are “heard by the powers to be”.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi made oral observation, saying “the word ‘heard’ must be understood from the perspective of technology also.”