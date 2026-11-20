Rahul Gandhi questioned India's role in global diplomacy during an event at the University of Chicago, saying Pakistan was engaging with major powers while India was being left out of key conversations, prompting a sharp response from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that India was increasingly being sidelined, even as Pakistan engaged with countries such as the US and Iran.(Credit: Twitter)

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticised the direction of India's foreign policy, saying the country is no longer playing an active role in important international discussions.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Gandhi said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations. He argued that the country had built partnerships with other nations while retaining its own understanding of global developments.

However, he claimed that India was increasingly being sidelined, even as Pakistan engaged with countries such as the US and Iran.

"India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own. India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States," Gandhi said.

He also questioned whether personal friendships between political leaders could guide a country's foreign policy, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about his relationships with world leaders.

"PM Modi keeps saying, 'He's my friend.' But friendship is not the point and geopolitics cannot work like this. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?" he said.

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘Pak fan boy’

The remarks drew criticism from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of making statements that could damage India's international image. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the comments as "most reprehensible and inexcusable". He accused the Congress leader of acting as a supporter of Pakistan and questioned his understanding of global affairs.

"Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," Kesavan said.

Kesavan also said India had emerged as a global consensus builder under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the Congress leadership was unwilling to acknowledge the country's growing international standing. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also questioned Gandhi's repeated references to Pakistan.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!" Bhandari said. He argued that India had played a diplomatic role in international affairs, pointing to its engagement with Russia and Ukraine and its relations with Iran.

Bhandari also brought up the Congress-led UPA government's response to Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Sharm el-Sheikh joint statement to criticise Gandhi's position on foreign policy.

Gandhi says talks with Pakistan cannot resume until terrorism stops

During the same interaction, Gandhi also spoke about the possibility of India and Pakistan resuming dialogue. Asked whether the two countries could move beyond mutual accusations and work together, he said there was room for engagement but maintained that Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism remained a major obstacle.

"There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan's support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he added.

‘India is much bigger than Israel’: Gandhi on foreign policy

Gandhi also discussed India's relationship with Israel, saying the country should maintain good ties with it, including defence cooperation.However, he argued that India's foreign policy should be guided by its own national interests rather than the priorities of other countries.

"We have good relations with Israel, and we buy weapons from them. But we are a much bigger country, with a population of 1.5 billion, and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others," he said.

While supporting continued relations with Israel, Gandhi condemned the October attacks and also criticised Israel's actions in Gaza.