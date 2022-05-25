Rahul Gandhi’s photo with UK MP having ‘anti-India’ views sparks war of words between BJP, Congress

Photo - Kiren Rijiju/Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy by meeting with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in London during his visit to the United Kingdom, prompting a war of words between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the opposition.

After the photo of Gandhi with the UK MP Corbyn surfaced on social media, BJP leaders questioned his decision to meet with the politician who is known for his “anti-India” views and supporting the “secession of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Slamming the comments made by Gandhi during an event conducted in the UK, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju posted the Congress leader’s photo with the controversial UK MP, calling Gandhi out on “going against his own country”.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, “Again, Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India, advocates Kashmir’s secession. For how long and how much can one go on against one’s own country?”

Again.. Rahul Gandhi meets UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who is known for his hatred and dislike for India, advocates Kashmir’s secession.



For how long and how much one can go on against one's own country? pic.twitter.com/74KgaeZKBB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 24, 2022

Further, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn...in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for anti-India, anti-Hindu stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India."

Gandhi, who is on a visit to London, met Jeremy Corbyn on Monday and the Indian Overseas Congress shared the picture of the two along with Sam Pitroda. Corbyn, who served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 to 2020, has often expressed his views against India.

After Mishra’s comments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stepped in and defended Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was “amazed” to see that TV media was serving the agenda of the government and “the ilk of Kapil Mishra”.

Surjewala wrote on Twitter, “Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Government and ilk of Kapil Mishra."

Hope Media Friends including in @IndiaToday & @CNNnews18 will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views?https://t.co/IDbgWtEHVf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2022

Posting a 2015 news article showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Corbyn, Surjewala wrote, “Hope media friends will ask the BJP as to what did PM discuss in this meeting and whether PM endorsed those views?”

The Congress leader further said, “Why does PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory? Why did PM go to Pakistan to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? Will the Government promise it'll never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us? Time to debate real issues, not BJP propaganda.”

(With PTI inputs)

