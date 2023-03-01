Search icon
‘Pappu jawan ho gya’: Rahul Gandhi’s new appearance at Cambridge University goes viral

Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a suit ahead of giving a lecture at Cambridge University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, came to the UK on Wednesday to give a speech at Cambridge University. Before his travel to the UK, the Gandhi scion seemed to have had a makeover. He had chopped and styled his now-famous beard, which he had grown out for the duration of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In place of his white t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen donning a suit as he started to speak at the University of Cambridge on the subject: Learning to listen in the 21st century.

Rahul concentrated on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, two opposing ideas, and the need for a worldwide dialogue during the talk.

Following the conclusion of his 145-day foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, many people applauded the former Congress chief's "coming-of-age" appearance.

