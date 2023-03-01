‘Pappu jawan ho gya’: Rahul Gandhi’s new appearance at Cambridge University goes viral

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, came to the UK on Wednesday to give a speech at Cambridge University. Before his travel to the UK, the Gandhi scion seemed to have had a makeover. He had chopped and styled his now-famous beard, which he had grown out for the duration of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In place of his white t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen donning a suit as he started to speak at the University of Cambridge on the subject: Learning to listen in the 21st century.
Rahul concentrated on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, two opposing ideas, and the need for a worldwide dialogue during the talk.
Following the conclusion of his 145-day foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, many people applauded the former Congress chief's "coming-of-age" appearance.
Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge. With a New Look pic.twitter.com/IUqOs93kDp— Rajasthan Youth Congress (@Rajasthan_PYC) March 1, 2023
Humara pappu jawan ho gaya. Thu thu thu kisiki nazar na lage — Hear Straight (@hear_straight) March 1, 2023
He is a politician or model. What do you mean by new look— JYoThisH (@rjyothish) March 1, 2023
From rugged look in BJY to a polished fellow in Cambridge, @RahulGandhi is a perfect example of a new age politician pic.twitter.com/9j34mb43AP — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) March 1, 2023
Shri @RahulGandhi reaches @CambridgeJBS with new look. pic.twitter.com/Ypjt6IucN7 — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) March 1, 2023