Rahul Gandhi’s MP status restored, will he get his government house back?

After being expelled from the Lok Sabha on March 24 and receiving a two-year prison sentence in the case involving the Modi surname, Rahul Gandhi had to vacate the house.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress will have to reapply to the parliamentary housing committee in order to regain ownership of his Tughlak Lane residence after being reinstated in the chamber. The residence has not yet been assigned to a person. According to sources, Mr Gandhi will receive the residence once more after applying.

Any sentence of more than two years automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

Since then, he has been residing at his mother Sonia Gandhi's home at 10 Janpath Road.

Senior Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary brought up the subject of Mr. Gandhi's home before the Lok Sabha housing committee earlier today. He wished to apply on Mr. Gandhi's behalf, but he was informed that only Mr Gandhi could do so in accordance with the regulations.

An impromptu campaign "Mera ghar aapka ghar (my home is your home)" spread across the nation, and Mr. Gandhi received a barrage of invitations to stay with various Congress officials and supporters.

The first person to dedicate their home to Mr. Gandhi in a symbolic manner was senior Uttar Pradesh Congress politician Ajay Rai.

"The dictators of the country want to snatch the residence of our leader Rahul Gandhi. But they do not know that the houses of crores of party workers across the country belong to Rahul Gandhi," Mr Rai said.

Mr. Gandhi was re-elected to the Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court on Friday put his conviction on hold.