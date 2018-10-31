Rahul Gandhi's goof-ups amuse Tweeple, give BJP ammo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi caught himself at the wrong end of the social media stick when he wrote Manipur instead of Mizoram in a post. Needless to say, the BJP jumped at the opportunity and launched an attack on him.

On October 29, Gandhi put out a social media post, stating: "Given the chance, there is nothing a girl cannot do. These girls at the Sainik School in Manipur are proof of this. My best wishes to these brave, inspiring children. You are the future of India. You make us all proud."

Gandhi intended to talk about the Sainik school at Chhingchhip in Mizoram's Serchhip district which is allowing girls for the first time in the school's history. He, too, corrected the post on Facebook.

BJP's IT head Amit Malviya quickly called out the mistake. "Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic!" Malviya tweeted, along with a screenshot of the post.

"Rahul Gandhi go and write this a hundred times, 'Mizoram and Manipur are two different states in the Northeast of India and I will remember that for the rest of my term as president of the Congress party!" read his second tweet.

The embarrassment did not stop at that alone. During an election rally on Monday, Gandhi had said, "Udhar chowkidar, idhar mamaji. Mamaji ke jo bete hai, Panama Papers me unka naam nikalta hai. (There's the watchman, and then there's 'mamaji'. The name of the son of 'mamaji' figured in Panama Papers)," Gandhi said.

Soon, BJP leaders pointed at the mistake. Party spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said, "As president of the Congress party, Gandhi is committing a crime morally and legally. The party leadership will decide what action needed to be taken in the matter."

Gandhi admitted that he was confused. "BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e-tendering aur Vyapam scam kiye hain. (The BJP has so many corruption charges against it, that I was confused yesterday. The CM is not involved in the Panama scam, he is involved in the Vyapam scam.)"

