Rahul Gandhi's fresh 'vote chori' allegations on BJP, calls government 'infiltrators': 'keep institutions in their pockets'

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made fresh allegations of 'vote theft' on the Bharatiya Janata Party. This attack come after BJP secured major win in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the entire government is stolen.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made fresh allegations of 'vote theft' on the Bharatiya Janata Party. This attack come after BJP secured major win in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the entire government is stolen, and called BJP MPs as 'infiltrators.'

On X, he wrote," 'Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments.' Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them "infiltrators" in BJP's own language? And Haryana? There, the entire government is "infiltrator." The institutions they keep in their pockets, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are "remote controlled." Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn't win 140 seats."