Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe at Centre, says, 'no Dalit, tribal women in...'

Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step should be taken in their interest.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at the BJP-led Central government on Saturday by pointing out the lack of representation from the Dalit, Tribal, and OBC communities in the selection of participants for the Miss India beauty pageant.

"I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC. Still, the media talks about dance, music, cricket, Bollywood but does not talk about farmers and labourers", he said.

"I checked the list of Miss India to see if there would be any Dalit or tribal woman in it, but there was no women from Dalit, tribal or OBC. Still the media talks about dance, music, cricket, Bollywood but does not talk about farmers and labourers"

He also said for the Congress, the "caste census" is the foundation and a tool for policy making.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" here, Gandhi said, "90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census." Gandhi said just like the Constitution, the "caste census" is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.

"Just like our Constitution, which is a guide in a way and it is being attacked every day, a caste census, a socio-economic survey, an institutional survey will be our second guide," he said.

"We want the data. How many Dalits, OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there. We are trying to protect the Constitution through this demand for a caste census," he added.

Gandhi said the Constitution is not for the 10 per cent of the country's population, it is for all the citizens.

"The Constitution is protected by poor people, labourers, tribals and not (industrialist Gautam) Adani. If 90 per cent people do not have participatory rights, the Constitution cannot be protected.

"Our aim is to protect the Constitution. This (the Constitution) is a protective shield for the poor, farmers and labourers. Without it, the situation would be as it used to be earlier in the times of kings and emperors, who did whatever they wanted," he said.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to replicate the model of kings and emperors.

"You (Modi) consider yourself non-biological. You consider yourself connected with the god. Right after the (Lok Sabha) election, you had to bow down before the Constitution. This was not done by us but by people," he said.

Gandhi said those who think that the "caste census" can be stopped or the 50-per cent ceiling on reservation cannot be lifted are dreaming.

"This will definitely happen. It cannot be stopped. Neither the caste census nor an economic survey or an institutional survey can be prevented and the 50-per cent barrier will also fall. All of these will happen," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the people of the country have made up their mind in favour of a "caste census".

"The order of the people has come. The prime minister should accept it and implement it. If he does not do so, someone else will become the prime minister," he said.

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Gandhi said ever since he joined politics in 2004, he has been "bothered and disturbed" by the leaders of the saffron party.

"I consider them (BJP leaders) as my guru, those who taught me what not to do. This is an ideological fight (with the BJP) and it will continue," he added.

"Unlike Prime Minister Modi, I do my work considering it as my responsibility and not for others to remember me. It is Narendra Modi's way of doing his work so that he is remembered. My thinking is that 90 per cent of the country's power is utilised in making it," the Congress leader said.

