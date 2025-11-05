Rahul Gandhi's explosive 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana, claims 'Brazilian model voted 22 times as Seema, Sweety and more'

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that 1 in 8 voters in Haryana's electoral list are fake, alleging large-scale voter fraud with around 25 lakh voters being either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated. He presented what he called "crystal clear proof" of this claim, highlighting discrepancies between postal and booth votes.

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said.



Rahul Gandhi claims Brazil model voted 22 times in Haryana

Gandhi also claimed that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana across different booths using multiple names. He said the image linked to her was a stock photograph of a Brazilian model and that similar cases could involve up to 25 lakh records in the state."...Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?... She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana," he said.

The congress claimed that a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress win into a loss and also urged young voters to pay attention, citing claims backed by strong evidence."All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory (in Haryana)...The other thing that was surprising to us was that, for the first time in Haryana's electoral history, postal votes differed from the actual voting...This had never happened in Haryana before. So, we thought, 'Let's go into the details.' When I first saw this information, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock...I told the team to cross-check multiple times," he said.



"...I want the young people, GenZ of India to understand this clearly because this is about your future...I am questioning the EC and the democratic process in India, so I am doing it with 100% proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress's landslide victory into a loss...Please note the smile on his face (CM Nayab Saini) and notice the 'vyavastha' that he is talking about. This is 2 days after election, when everybody is saying that the Congress is sweeping the elections," he said.



Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of ignoring duplicates

Gandhi also accused the EC of favouring the BJP and said the government in Haryana and at the Centre was "not legitimately formed." "EC can remove duplicates in a second...You don't even need AI for that...But they don't do it because they are helping the BJP," he said. Meanwhile, Election Commission sources questioned the Congress party's inaction, asking why their polling agents didn't object to alleged electoral irregularities during voting, as reported by NDTV. The sources also questioned whether Rahul Gandhi supports the Special Intensive Revision aimed at removing duplicate voter names.



(With inputs from ANI)

