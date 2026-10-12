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Rahul Gandhi's BIG claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar sends him messages, 200 officers in his contact, half of policemen back protests

Rahul Gandhi claimed that 200 officers from the Narendra Modi-led government are "in touch" with the Opposition and "passing on information".

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's BIG claim: CEC Gyanesh Kumar sends him messages, 200 officers in his contact, half of policemen back protests
Rahul Gandhi addressing media ahead of INDIA bloc protest; Image source: IANS
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Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court at 3 pm on Monday and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

Speaking at a press conference at Indira Bhawan on Monday on allegations of election irregularities against Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said the planned INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court is open to all, "even if a person from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to" join.

'200 police officers in my touch', claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that 200 officers from the Narendra Modi-led government are "in touch" with the Opposition and "passing on information".

“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your govt in touch with us; they are passing on information to us,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

The Congress MP further added that at least "50 percent" of police personnel have told protester that what they are doing is right.

"You must think it's difficult for us because the police are thrashing us. If you are tired, so are they (police). The police are also asking 'why are we saving a thief like Gyanesh Kumar?' So, it's all about perseverance now. We won't stop. It doesn't matter how much time it would take - days, weeks, months or years," Rahul Gandhi said.

Urging the public to join him on the march to the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi said, "Carry the national flag," in line with the INDIA bloc's new strategy to widen the protest's support base.

Gyanesh Kumar is having sleepless nights: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said he has been having sleepless nights amid protests over alleged vote theft, and asserted that the ongoing movement will lead to his resignation.

"Gyanesh Kumar is in fear. He is unable to sleep," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Delhi. He asked the general public to join him on his way to the Supreme Court. "Carry the national flag," he said in line with a new strategy of the INDIA bloc to widen the protest's support base.

Why INDIA bloc leaders are protesting

The Opposition's INDIA bloc has called a march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The march follows two days of heightened security and detentions in Delhi over the planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Police have barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at key intersections to stop protesters from gathering at the protest site.

Late on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning of traffic disruptions in New Delhi and central Delhi. Diversions and traffic restrictions will be enforced from 6am depending on ground conditions.

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