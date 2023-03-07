Rahul Gandhi's address to British parliament; key points

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke at the Grand Committee room of the British Parliament, addressing a packed room of 90 guests, including Lords, Dames, MPs, academicians, the public, and members of the media. He spoke about the difficulties faced by Members of Parliament in India, describing the stifling of the opposition's voice in the country. Using a faulty microphone to make his point, he said that their mics are functioning but cannot be switched on, which happens to him frequently during his speeches.

Rahul Gandhi shared his experiences from the 3500-km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' he undertook from September 2022 to January 2023, stating that the central idea behind the yatra was to start conversations in India again. He believes that conversations that were once completely open and free are now suppressed and stunted due to the RSS and BJP's infiltration of institutions, making it impossible to have discussions.

When asked about the BJP's supposed unbeatable position, Rahul Gandhi said that he does not believe in that narrative. He stated that the Congress Party is an idea and that they have ruled the country for many more years than the BJP has. He emphasised that he listens to the people on the ground rather than the media's narrative.

Regarding his speech, Labour MP for Ealing, Southall, Virendra Sharma, said that Rahul Gandhi's views are personal to him and according to his politics, which will have no impact on the relationship between India and Britain. Labour MP for Walsall South, Rt Hon Valerie Vaz, spoke positively about India and said that the country has a solid space in the world, and the present turbulence will be handled.

Rahul Gandhi ended his address on an optimistic note, stating that he believes there is a solid place for India in the world. He expressed his confidence that the present turbulence will be handled.

