In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday for his three-day US visit starting today. The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his anticipation for engaging in meaningful discussions to strengthen the bond between the two nations. He was greeted with bouquets and performed aarti upon his arrival in the US.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."

He added, "I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit."

During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings and interactions in Washington, DC, and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

Earlier on August 31, Sam Pitroda said that this is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries, have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media, and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi," Pitroda said in a video statement.

He further said that the Congress leader is coming to the US for a very brief visit from September 8-10.

"He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we'll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We'll have a very large community gathering, we'll meet some technocrats and then we'll have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area," Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington, DC, where there is a plan to hold similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press club and others.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government. We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US," he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi won two constituencies (Rae Bareli and Wayanad) but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest a bypoll.

Earlier in June this year, the Congress Working Committee passed the resolution and appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)