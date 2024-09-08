Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her UPSC exam scores in different subjects

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

After Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani set to challenge China in this sector with Rs 83000 crore investment, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her UPSC exam scores in different subjects

Marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her UPSC exam scores in different subjects

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

7 new words added to Cambridge dictionary 2024

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Watch: Jailer actor Vinakayan detained at Hyderabad airport after stripping, allegedly misbehaving with gate staff

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

HomeIndia

India

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'
Image source: X/@INCIndia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday for his three-day US visit starting today. The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his anticipation for engaging in meaningful discussions to strengthen the bond between the two nations. He was greeted with bouquets and performed aarti upon his arrival in the US.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress."

He added, "I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit."

During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings and interactions in Washington, DC, and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

Earlier on August 31, Sam Pitroda said that this is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries, have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media, and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi," Pitroda said in a video statement.

He further said that the Congress leader is coming to the US for a very brief visit from September 8-10.

"He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we'll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We'll have a very large community gathering, we'll meet some technocrats and then we'll have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area," Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington, DC, where there is a plan to hold similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press club and others.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government. We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US," he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi won two constituencies (Rae Bareli and Wayanad) but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest a bypoll.

Earlier in June this year, the Congress Working Committee passed the resolution and appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This company repays Rs 20000 crore debt for... and it has a Ratan Tata connection

This company repays Rs 20000 crore debt for... and it has a Ratan Tata connection

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Meet Haider Ali, Pakistan's sole para-athlete to win bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

Meet Haider Ali, Pakistan's sole para-athlete to win bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, earned only...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement