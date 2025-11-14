Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the voters and vowed to review the big loss in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed the Bihar elections as 'unfair' as the party was left to bite the dust in the high-stakes battle. He also called them truly surprising, saying, "We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the voters and vowed to review the big loss in the state. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he wrote in a tweet.

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया।



बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था।



यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

Bihar Elections Results 2025

The ruling NDA on Friday secured a three-fourth majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 183 seats in the 243-member House so far, as per the latest results available on the Election Commission website. The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 83 seats and leading in six other constituencies. The INDIA bloc managed to win only 32 seats so far. The RJD bagged 23 seats and was leading in two other constituencies, while the Congress won six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.