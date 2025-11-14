FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future

After Bihar election drubbing, is Congress headed for a split? PM Modi makes BIG prediction

Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi hails NDA's landslide victory, gives new 'MY formula'

'There will be...': South Africa coach breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's 'bauna' taunt at Temba Bavuma on Day 1 of Kolkata Test

Not Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, THIS film won Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025

Bihar Elections Results 2025: NDA secures historic win, MGB wiped out; 5 key takeaways

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: What time will they be announced? Where to watch online and on TV?

‘Bihar will progress further, massive majority reflects....’: Nitish Kumar hails NDA win, thanks allies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE

Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future

Pearl Kapur's Kyvex: Indian AI Revolutionizes Knowledge Discovery

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the voters and vowed to review the big loss in the state.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has termed the Bihar elections as 'unfair' as the party was left to bite the dust in the high-stakes battle. He also called them truly surprising, saying, "We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning".

Taking to X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the voters and vowed to review the big loss in the state. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he wrote in a tweet.

 

 

Bihar Elections Results 2025

The ruling NDA on Friday secured a three-fourth majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 183 seats in the 243-member House so far, as per the latest results available on the Election Commission website. The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 83 seats and leading in six other constituencies. The INDIA bloc managed to win only 32 seats so far. The RJD bagged 23 seats and was leading in two other constituencies, while the Congress won six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'
15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup
15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE
Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future
Pearl Kapur's Kyvex: Indian AI Revolutionizes Knowledge Discovery
After Bihar election drubbing, is Congress headed for a split? PM Modi makes BIG prediction
After Bihar poll drubbing, is Congress headed for split? PM Modi says...
Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi hails NDA's landslide victory, gives new 'MY formula'
Bihar Election Results 2025: PM Modi hails NDA's landslide victory
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE