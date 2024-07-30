Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad on July 31 cancelled due to...

Rahul Gandhi said he will continue to monitor the situation closely in Wayanad and provide all necessary assistance.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Wayanad on Wednesday, July 31, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. The duo were scheduled to visit Wayanad where massive landslides killed 93 people. Both were to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the former Wayanad MP wrote, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land."

Rahul further said that he would visit the landslide-hit Wayanad as soon as possible. "I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.



However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land.



I… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday.