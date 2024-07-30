Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad on July 31 cancelled due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad on July 31 cancelled due to...

Rahul Gandhi said he will continue to monitor the situation closely in Wayanad and provide all necessary assistance.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad on July 31 cancelled due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Wayanad on Wednesday, July 31, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. The duo were scheduled to visit Wayanad where massive landslides killed 93 people. Both were to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. 

    In a tweet on Tuesday night,  the former Wayanad MP wrote, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land."

    Rahul further said that he would visit the landslide-hit Wayanad as soon as possible. "I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

     

     

    Moreover, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight districts in the state for heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3P final, PV Sindhu enters women's singles pre-quarterfinals

    Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

    Viral video: Woman plants kiss on giant crocodile's head, leaves internet In disbelief

    Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

    Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

    'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

    'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

    This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

    This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Richest female cricketers in the world

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement