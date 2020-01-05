Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka instigated riots by supporting anti-CAA protests: Amit Shah

Headlines

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Indian Air Force gets big tactical boost, first Airbus C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

Indian actors with most Rs 500 crore films

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

Indian cricketer with maximum sixes in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka instigated riots by supporting anti-CAA protests: Amit Shah

"Do you want a government that instigates violence in Delhi?" Shah asked.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Blaming the Congress for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-CAA agitations.

Speaking in Delhi at 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections in the capital, the BJP president said, "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act."

His remarks came amid the nationwide protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. The new law promises citizenship to people belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

"You are instigating country's minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as CAA as no such provision to take anyone's citizenship," Shah said.

Noting that voting for other parties in Dekhi was akin to supporting those behind the violence during anti-CAA protests, Shah said, "I want to ask the people of Delhi - Do you want a government that instigates violence in Delhi?"

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

The BJP chief also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Arey Kejriwal, Sonia ji and Rahul ji open your eyes and see how day before yesterday only, Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked in Pakistan. It is an answer to all those who are protesting against CAA. Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?"

His remarks were in reference to the alleged attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by a mob on Friday. 

Further attacking Kejriwal, Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not done enough for the development of Delhi in five years.

"They (AAP) promised that they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far, they have not fulfilled their promise. They also promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them. And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. People of Delhi now know them properly," he said.

"I urge the people of Delhi to seek report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years," the Union Minister added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who left IT giant job in US, built Rs 45000 crore company in India, his net worth is…

CBSE CTET Result 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest update

Google mocks Apple in a new video, showcases ‘iPager’, calls out problem of iPhone maker

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur- Watch

Decoding Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's stunning ensembles for their pre-wedding celebrations

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE