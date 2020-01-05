Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka instigated riots by supporting anti-CAA protests: Amit Shah

"Do you want a government that instigates violence in Delhi?" Shah asked.

Blaming the Congress for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-CAA agitations.

Speaking in Delhi at 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections in the capital, the BJP president said, "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act."

His remarks came amid the nationwide protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. The new law promises citizenship to people belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries and entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

"You are instigating country's minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as CAA as no such provision to take anyone's citizenship," Shah said.

Noting that voting for other parties in Dekhi was akin to supporting those behind the violence during anti-CAA protests, Shah said, "I want to ask the people of Delhi - Do you want a government that instigates violence in Delhi?"

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

The BJP chief also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Arey Kejriwal, Sonia ji and Rahul ji open your eyes and see how day before yesterday only, Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked in Pakistan. It is an answer to all those who are protesting against CAA. Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?"

His remarks were in reference to the alleged attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by a mob on Friday.

Further attacking Kejriwal, Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not done enough for the development of Delhi in five years.

"They (AAP) promised that they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far, they have not fulfilled their promise. They also promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them. And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. People of Delhi now know them properly," he said.

"I urge the people of Delhi to seek report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years," the Union Minister added.