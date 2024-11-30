Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is a new member of the Parliament of Wayanad, adding that it was the feeling inside the hearts of the people of Wayanad that brought her to this position.

"I was in Parliament when my sister came for the first time. She is your new member of Parliament. Five years ago, you elected me as your member of parliament, and I thought to myself while she was taking her oath, how she had arrived at this point. Five years ago, I took my oath in the old and impressive Parliament House, but we both took our oaths and made the same pledge. And I realized it was the feeling inside the hearts of the people of Wayanad that brought her to this position," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Wayanad.

He further said that in Parliament he and Priyanka are sitting as individuals but actually more than an individual they both have feelings in the heart of the people of Wayanad.

"When we are sitting in Parliament, we have to realise that of course, we are individuals. Priyanka is an individual and Rahul is an individual taking oath, but actually more than an individual we are feeling in the heart of the people of Wayanad. The people of Wayanad have put trust in us, put belief in us and said to us that you please go to the Parliament of India and represent this feeling in the Parliament. So, the most important thing for us is that we are representing the feeling that has sent us there," he added.

The LoP attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Gautam Adani issue and said that "he will not indict him."

"In the Lok Sabha, we are fighting a political ideology. We are talking about feelings, emotion, affection, love... they talk about hatred, anger, division, violence. The Constitution says that all people should be treated equally. Prime Minister Modi says Adani is going to be treated differently than every other Indian. PM Modi says doesn't matter if Adani has been indicted in the United States, has been called a criminal in the United States. In India, we will not indict him," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he is confident that they will defeat the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"They have the entire government at their disposal. They have the media at their disposal. Money, Intelligence agencies, CBI, ED, IT and we don't have any of that. We just have the feeling of the people. It is surprising to me that the feeling of the people wins every single time. I am confident that we will defeat the ideology of BJP," he added.

He also paid tribute to the victims of Mundakkai and Chooralmala who died in the landslide in Wayanad."I would like to start by paying tribute to the victims of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. We all stand by the people who have lost family members, and property and have suffered. While I was on my way here, we were discussing what we could do for those who suffered as a result of the tragedy," he said.

The Lok Sabha LoP accused Prime Minister Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.

"The Indian Constitution mandates fair treatment of all people, regions, and states. Yet, PM Modi declares that despite the tragedy Wayanad has faced, he will not provide the support they deserve. In this atmosphere, the feelings of millions of people have given us the confidence that protects us. Unfortunately, since we are not in government, we cannot take the same actions as the ruling government. Therefore, every member of the Congress party and UDF should put pressure on the government to help the victims. We also remember the spirit of the people who were victims of the tragedy, and we acknowledge how the people of Kerala came together to support the people of Wayanad," he added.

On July 30, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings. The people were affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.Earlier today, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi received a warm welcome from Congress leaders and supporters.

The Lok Sabha LoP and Wayanad MP interacted with children during their public meeting in Wayanad.

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha earlier on November 28 while holding a copy of the Constitution. Priyanka was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree as she took oath as the representative from the southern state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

