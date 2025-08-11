Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, among INDIA bloc members detained during 'vote chori' protest

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc members were detained on Monday during the 'vote chori' protest. The opposition leaders were protesting against the recently passed Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls in Bihar. Here's all you need to know about

Members of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, were detained on Monday by the Delhi Police during their march to the Election Commission. The opposition leaders were protesting against the recently passed Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls in Bihar. The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.



"The detained INDIA bloc leaders have been taken to a nearby Police Station. We are still counting the number of MPs detained. There was no permission for a protest here, but we had intimation... If they decide, we will facilitate them to the Election Commission Office. There is proper police arrangement in the ECI..." Deepak Purohit, Joint Commissioner of Police of New Delhi, said while speaking to ANI.



Rahul Gandhi says, 'reality is that they cannot talk'



The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan, before being halted by the Police. The Delhi Police said that the MPs did not take permission for the march.



August 11, 2025



Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution. "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai. (They are afraid, the Government is a coward),"



Akhilesh Yadav jumps over barricades as Delhi Police stops



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office. The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest. "They are using the police to stop us," Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades. "We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule said.



Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar, also joined the protest.



INDIA bloc protests SIR electoral roll in Bihar



The INDIA bloc has accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to manipulate voter rolls in its favour, undermining the democratic process. The opposition has also launched an online campaign, allowing citizens to register their demands for electoral transparency on the "Vote Chori" website to mobilise public support. However, the ECI has dismissed the opposition's claims as baseless, affirming its commitment to fair elections. However, the INDIA bloc remains resolute in its demands for electoral reform.



