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Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi released as Sonia Gandhi arrived at Mandir Marg Police station

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been released from their detention and soon after which Sonia Gandhi arrived at Mandir Marg Police Station.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 09:59 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi released as Sonia Gandhi arrived at Mandir Marg Police station
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been released from their detention
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Hours after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and other senior Opposition leaders were detained from outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, the police has released both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka along with Deepender Singh Hooda. 

While Rahul Gandhi was released from Chattrasal stadium after two hours of detention, Priyanka Gandhi was released from Mandir Marg Police Station where their mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrived on Tuesday evening.  

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