Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi reach India Gate to meet Ankita Bhandari’s family: Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met Ankita Bhandari’s family at India Gate as they protested the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached India Gate on Wednesday evening and sat with the family of Ankita Bhandari.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined Rahul Gandhi at the spot. The two spoke with Ankita’s family members, who were sitting at India Gate to protest against the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

#WATCH | 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate in Delhi to meet the parents of Ankita Bhandari https://t.co/P1Ys5kbOyI — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022. Her death had triggered widespread protests and public anger across the country.

Family protests Dushyant Gautam’s appointment

Ankita’s family reached India Gate to oppose the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the post of Sikkim governor. The protest is linked to the alleged VIP angle in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The family and Congress have been demanding greater transparency in the investigation into the alleged VIP connection.

#WATCH | 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Ankita Bhandari’s parents at India Gate in Delhi They are protesting against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim https://t.co/ZdiuPvaSZp — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Congress has questioned the decision to appoint Gautam to a constitutional position while questions related to the case remain unresolved.

What did Uttarakhand Congress say?

The Uttarakhand Congress has also opposed Gautam’s appointment. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal staged a hunger strike at Gandhi Park in Dehradun on Tuesday. He sat in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to protest the appointment.

Godiyal said the investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the Ankita Bhandari case should be completed in a transparent manner. The Congress has questioned why Gautam was appointed to a constitutional post without resolving the issues surrounding the case.

Why is the Ankita Bhandari case back in focus?

Ankita was working as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand when she was murdered in September 2022. The case had sparked anger across Uttarakhand and led to demands for strict action against those responsible. The alleged involvement of a VIP in the case has remained a major political issue in the state.

The Congress has now linked the issue to women's safety, justice and public sentiment in Uttarakhand while opposing Gautam’s appointment.

Rahul, Priyanka join family at India Gate

According to the timeline of events, Ankita’s family reached India Gate around 7:35 pm on Wednesday. Information about Rahul Gandhi’s arrival emerged around 7:45 pm, while Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reached the spot around 7:56 pm and sat with the family.

The meeting comes as the Congress steps up its opposition to the appointment of Dushyant Gautam and seeks renewed attention to the unresolved questions surrounding the Ankita Bhandari case.