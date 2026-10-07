Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka dragged, pushed into bus, detained as they lead protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

High drama on Janpath as Delhi Police detains Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during INDIA bloc march to ECI over voter list irregularities. 250 detained.

High drama and chaotic scenes unfolded on Janpath and near Parliament Street in central New Delhi as Delhi Police detained top opposition leaders. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were taken into custody following a massive protest march organized by the INDIA bloc.

Why Opposition was marching

Opposition MPs and Congress leaders marched from Parliament toward the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Police detain 250 protesters after standoff

Police barricaded the route near NITI Aayog and Akashvani Bhawan to prevent a "law and order breakdown," stating that permission was only granted for 30 MPs, but hundreds joined the rally. After a prolonged, multi-hour sit-in standoff, security forces forcefully cleared the area.

Priyanka Gandhi lies on road in protest

During the peak of the confrontation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a demonstration by lying down on the asphalt. Alleging that opposition MPs were being mistreated, she resisted moving before being physically lifted and dragged away by women police personnel.

Released hours later

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and approximately 250 other opposition protesters were shifted in police buses to the Kingsway Camp police lines before being released a few hours later