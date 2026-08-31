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Rahul Gandhi or no deal? Congress minister threatens to quit TVK government

Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing a fresh power tussle as Congress sets a clear condition for its support amid the growing influence of CM Vijay.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 09:42 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi or no deal? Congress minister threatens to quit TVK government
Tamil Nadu minister warns TVK govt that Congress ministers will resign. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Rajesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, issued a warning to the Vijay-led TVK government that Congress ministers will resign from the state Cabinet if the state government fails to back Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections. While speaking at the George Robinson's assumption-of-office ceremony, Rajesh Kumar exuded confidence and said that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India in 2029.

 

''Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister of India in 2029. If the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) says it does not agree with this, the two Congress ministers in the TVK Cabinet will resign from their posts,'' the Congress leader said on Saturday.

 

For those unversed, TVK leaders have recently made attempts to project Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay as a prospective prime ministerial contender for the 2029 General Elections. A recent remark from the PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna fuelled the debate after he asserted that India's top office should be occupied by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

 

The matter further grabbed the attention of many after a survey conducted by a media outlet featured Vijay as the third most preferred PM candidate in India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

 

How did Joseph Vijay suddenly emerge as a big name in politics?

 

Actor Thalapathy Vijay formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, and within two years of its inception, it broke the stronghold of parties like DMK and AIADMK in state politics. After the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Vijay's newly formed party won 108 seats and formed the government with the support of VCK, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and IUML.

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