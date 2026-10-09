Rahul Gandhi on meeting President Murmu: INDIA Bloc to submit evidence of ‘vote chori’

Rahul Gandhi said President Droupadi Murmu sought evidence of alleged electoral fraud as the INDIA bloc submitted a four-point memorandum demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and a return to paper ballots.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said President Droupadi Murmu had neither denied nor questioned the Opposition’s allegations of electoral fraud. He added that Murmu had asked the delegation to submit evidence and assured them that she would examine the matter.

Rahul Gandhi says President Murmu sought proof of electoral fraud

Gandhi said the evidence of alleged vote theft was widely known, claiming elections had been stolen across several states and expressing willingness to submit proof to the President.

A 10-member delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking her intervention to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

"We clearly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are conspiring against Indian democracy. The President did not deny, question or argue against any of our statements. She accepted what we said and then told us that we needed to provide her with proof of electoral fraud," Gandhi said. The meeting lasted nearly an hour after police stopped Opposition MPs marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan at Vijay Chowk, where several leaders staged a sit-in protest.

"I told her that the evidence of vote theft is known to the entire country. State after state has been stolen, and yet the President wants us to provide her with proof. We will be happy to submit it to her," he said.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee urged the President to safeguard democracy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the delegation raised concerns over alleged attempts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to undermine democracy. The INDIA bloc is compiling evidence to submit to the President.



Apart from Gandhi, Kharge and Mamata Banerjee, the 10-member delegation that met President Murmu included CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD MP Manoj Jha and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

INDIA Bloc submitted four-point memorandum

INDIA bloc leaders submitted a four-point memorandum to President Murmu alleging both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.The memorandum stated, “We, the Members of Parliament of the INDIA group representing over 60% of the population of our country, approach you with grave alarm over the manner in which the entire election system and the democratic framework of India has been subverted by Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and Shri Amit Shah, the Home Minister, stealing from crores of Indians their constitutional Right to Vote. This has destroyed the very foundation of our democracy"

“We have incontrovertible proof that Vote Chori has taken place on a massive scale in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal have been stolen. Both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. This is a crime against the nation and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly cheated and lied to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India to cover up this crime,” it stated

The Opposition leaders urged President Murmu to take cognisance of the matter and use her office to ensure that their demands were addressed without delay.The memorandum listed four demands, stating, “Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner and the repeal of 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs. Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls. A return to paper ballots for all elections. Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.”

Concluding the memorandum, the INDIA bloc leaders appealed to the President to act in what they described as a critical moment for the country’s democratic framework.